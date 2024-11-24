Kanye West's marriage with Bianca Censori takes new turn

Kanye West has just turned up a major milestone since marrying Bianca Censori.

News about this has been shared by an inside source close to Heat World.

During their interview with the outlet, the same insider even explained just what Kanye, now Ye, has been up to.

For those unversed, “Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in their marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges.”

“Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant as soon as possible,” since “he’s always wanted more kids.”

This is the case especially since “One of the reasons he married Bianca was her ‘great genetics’ – he’s convinced they’re going to have ‘super-babies’.”

Before concluding the same source also revealed that, “He acts like they’re on this important mission, because he feels his vision and talent are so rare, the world needs as many of his children as he can produce to continue his legacy even after he’s gone.”

“They’ve talked about it and Bianca has promised him she wants them, too.”

Plus “She’s turning 30 in January, so she’s agreed it’s time to start trying.”

And “Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues. He’s very impatient,” the source also noted before signing off from the chat.