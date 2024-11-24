Meghan Markle reducing herself in front of Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s change in attitude has sparked a major debate about who wears the pants in the family now.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator made these observations public in her interview with Talk TV’s host Kevin O'Sullivan.

In that conversation she referenced the couple’s virtual appearance for the Global Ministerial Conference on violence against Children in Colombia.

In it, Meghan visibly took a backseat to her husband, as reported by numerous commentators, and used phrases like ‘my husband and I’.

While commenting on the entire thing, Ms Schofield started by saying, “Watching that video, didn't it feel like Meghan was reluctantly accepting the role as second fiddle and she was allowing him the spotlight?”

Because “I am wondering if that is their publicist saying 'they don't like the fact you wear the pants in the family, it's the Duke and Duchess of Sussex',” she also admitted.

Mr O'Sullivan also chimed in at one point and said, “She is reduced to borrowing the late Queen's favorite phrase, all of her speeches began with 'my husband and I', it was a national joke in Britain.”

He even made note of her use of phrases and added before signing off, “Now Meghan has been reduced to borrowing it and reduces her to the role of a little wife really, taking second position.”