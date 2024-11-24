'Wolfs' director Jon Watts spills beans on why movie isn't getting sequel

Wolfs directed Jon Watts has finally addressed the reason behind the film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt not getting a sequel.

A day earlier, the director confirmed during the promotions of his upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew that the Apple original films wont be renewed despite the announcement of getting a sequel back in August 2024.

Now, Watts exclusively told Deadline about the decision and explained, “I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year.”

According to him, they were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned him to start writing a sequel.

The filmmaker went on to say, “But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion.”

Watts also claimed that he wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world.

“I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel,” the director said, adding that the maker ignored his request and announced it in their press release anyway.

Spilling the beans further, Watts, who has also helmed Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealed that after that he quietly returned the money they gave him for the sequel.

Before concluding, the director sent a loud and clear message that the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel. “I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner,” he said.

The action comedy was premiered on Apple TV+ on September 27 following a limited one-week theatrical release.

Wolfs follows two professional fixers who are forced to work together on a job despite their preference to operate as lone wolves.