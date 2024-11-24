 
Geo News

'Wolfs' director Jon Watts spills beans on why movie isn't getting sequel

Jon Watts' scripted and directed 'Wolfs' stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the leading roles

By
Web Desk
|

November 24, 2024

Wolfs director Jon Watts spills beans on why movie isnt getting sequel
'Wolfs' director Jon Watts spills beans on why movie isn't getting sequel

Wolfs directed Jon Watts has finally addressed the reason behind the film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt not getting a sequel.

A day earlier, the director confirmed during the promotions of his upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew that the Apple original films wont be renewed despite the announcement of getting a sequel back in August 2024.

Now, Watts exclusively told Deadline about the decision and explained, “I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year.”

According to him, they were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned him to start writing a sequel.

The filmmaker went on to say, “But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion.”

Watts also claimed that he wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world.

“I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel,” the director said, adding that the maker ignored his request and announced it in their press release anyway.

Spilling the beans further, Watts, who has also helmed Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealed that after that he quietly returned the money they gave him for the sequel.

Before concluding, the director sent a loud and clear message that the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel. “I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner,” he said.

The action comedy was premiered on Apple TV+ on September 27 following a limited one-week theatrical release.

Wolfs follows two professional fixers who are forced to work together on a job despite their preference to operate as lone wolves.

Billy Ray Cyrus reaches out to Miley Cyrus on her 32nd birthday
Billy Ray Cyrus reaches out to Miley Cyrus on her 32nd birthday
Alesha Dixon ends decade long marriage
Alesha Dixon ends decade long marriage
Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne during 'Stairway to the Sky' Tour
Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne during 'Stairway to the Sky' Tour
Kate Cassidy's reaction to Liam Payne's last CCTV footage revealed
Kate Cassidy's reaction to Liam Payne's last CCTV footage revealed
Cher recalls the moment she found out her name was registered wrong
Cher recalls the moment she found out her name was registered wrong
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott flaunts baby bump update
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott flaunts baby bump update
Ariana Grande's sweet gesture toward Cynthia Erivo sparks fan frenzy
Ariana Grande's sweet gesture toward Cynthia Erivo sparks fan frenzy
Patrick Wilson on 'Conjuring' costar Vera Farmiga: 'I adore you'
Patrick Wilson on 'Conjuring' costar Vera Farmiga: 'I adore you'