Chad Duell marks 'General Hospital' exit after 15 years

Chad Duell just announced his exit from the cast of General Hospital.

After spending more than 15 years as a part of the franchise from when he first joined the soap opera’s team, the 37-year-old has now made a decision to step back.

Taking to his official Instagram account, in a heartfelt posts, uploaded on November 23, he wrote that after, "many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show."

He continued, "This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to [executive producer] Frank Valentini, the cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

"To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me," the award winning actor further added.

Before signing off, Chad penned, "This isn’t a goodbye — it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad."

For the unversed, as a part of the General Hospital cast, Chad Duell starred as Michael Corinthos, the son of A.J. Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) on the ABC soap since 2010, earning him Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

He then, proceeded to win the award in 2015, in the category of outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.