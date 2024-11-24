Reese Witherspoon shares adorable BTS video with Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon, who along with Jennifer Aniston star in the hit AppleTV+ series The Morning Show, treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video.

The Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram and posted a video on Sunday of herself and 55-year-old Aniston in which she called the Friends star her “BFF”.

The 48-year-old actress’s video shows the duo looking like twins as they struck the same pose, grinning with their hands on their chins.

They are also seen speeding through the set of The Morning Show in Los Angeles in golf-carts.

Witherspoon captioned the post, “Work just hits different with your bff.” The actress also added a heart emoji.

Moreover, the audio's narrator nearly spot-on detailed their friendship, saying, “There's no greater gift in the world than having a coworker [who] you work with regularly [who] you can truly call one of your best friends [who] you just love. Because it makes your day so much better. You're like, ‘I can't wait to see that person. I cannot wait.’”

For the unversed, The Morning Show was renewed for its fourth season back in July 2024.

The cast members are frequently spotted filming the comedy series.