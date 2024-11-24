 
Meghan Markle reflects on her bond with mom Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland also resides in California near Archie and Lilibet

November 24, 2024

Meghan Markle has reflected on her bond with mother Doria Ragland as the duchess opened up about holidays in US.

Speaking to Marie Claire after she and the Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project in celebration of Thanksgiving, Meghan said she and Prince Harry’s Thanksgiving party is “always pretty low-key” with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle said, “I love the holidays”, sharing that Archie and Lilibet are now “three and five, so every year it gets better.”

About her mother Doria, Meghan mentioned how meaningful it is to stay close to family.

“Being close to my mom is great,” she noted, referring to her mother Doria Ragland, who also resides in California.

Archie and Lilibet doting mom continued, “We’re always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun.”

