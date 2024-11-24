Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parson meet to mark 'The Big Bang Theory' reunion

The Big Bang Theory fans assemble!

Castmates Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parson just met marking a mini reunion of the popular sitcom on Saturday as Parson’s co-star, Cuoco, took to her official Instagram account to upload her surprise sweet gesture.

In a picture of the pair hugging each other underneath a backstage staircase, as the 38-year-old showed up for the actor at his Broadway production of Our Town in New York City, she captioned the upload, "Go see Jim Parsons in @ourtownbroadway! It is beyond!"

"I surprised him," Cuoco further wrote, with a GIF attachment that read: “Reunited.”

The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season-long run in 2019 however, all the stars have remained in touch with each other, meeting up for casual get-togethers over the years and even making TV appearances together.

Many times, the cast has also addressed speculations of a spin-off or the sitcom getting a relaunch, over which, last month Kaley Cuoco, spoke of her role, as Penny in The Big Bang Theory, saying the she would "absolutely reprise that role."

"100%. I love that character, and I always will," she told PEOPLE.

"I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre," Cuoco mentioned, adding, "It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I've ever had."