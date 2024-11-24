Mariah Carey sparkles for 'Christmas Time Tour' performance in Atlanta

Mariah Carey, famously dubbed the "Queen of Christmas", dazzled audiences at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Saturday night as part of her Christmas Time Tour.

The 55-year-old pop icon, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic holiday hit All I Want For Christmas is You, delivered a festive spectacle that left fans in awe.

According to Daily Mail, Carey embraced the holiday spirit with a glittering white mermaid-style gown adorned with silver star accents and puffy sleeves.

Meanwhile, her golden curls and blush-toned makeup added to her “ice princess” look as she serenaded the crowd with her signature holiday classics.

Moreover, a butterfly-and-diamond ring and a designer bracelet completed the glamorous ensemble.

Additionally, the five-time Grammy winner began her 20-show long tour on November 6 in Highland, California, and her Atlanta performance marked the seventh stop.

As per the publication, Carey is set to perform in Nashville, Tennessee, before concluding the tour on December 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

To those unversed, the show featured an impressive 26-song setlist that blended holiday standards, modern twists, and Carey’s biggest hits.

True to tradition, she closed the evening with her beloved 1994 anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You, hailed as the most popular holiday song worldwide.

During the past interviews, Carey shared insights into the creation of the timeless track, which she co-wrote with Brazilian songwriter Walter Afanasieff in the summer of 1994.