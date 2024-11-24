Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fans amid Toronto Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift broke into tears last night in Toronto as the weight of her record-breaking Eras Tour nearing its end hit her.

While performing to the Rogers Centre's crowd, Swift donned a berry-colored gown and expressed heartfelt gratitude following a standing ovation to her song Champagne Problems.

According to USA Today, fighting back her tears, the Folklore and Evermore singer-songwriter addressed the audience with her voice wavering with emotion, “And to my band and to my crew and everybody who has put so much into this tour... and I don’t even know what I’m saying, I'm just having a bit of a moment, sorry.”

Moreover, the crowd erupted into cheers, prompting Swift to laugh and reassure them by saying, “It's not even the last show!”

As per the publication, Toronto marked the second-to-last city on Swift’s global tour, which has spanned more than 140 shows across five continents.

While reflecting on the journey, the Love Story hitmaker added, “My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this, and you have put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and giving us that moment. We will never forget. We've loved our time in Toronto. It's been so amazing.”

It is worth mentioning that Swift’s Eras Tour continued with three final shows in Vancouver, set to take place from December 6-8, closing out a monumental chapter in the pop star’s career.