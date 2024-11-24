Paris Hilton oozes glamour in sleek black top

Paris Hilton was one of the celebrities who attended day four of the F1 Grand Prix Of Las Vegas.

As reported by MailOnline, the Stars Are Blind hitmaker along with Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal, flooded to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday night.

For the star-studded event, the 43-year-old singer donned a sleek black.

She also carried a black leather jacket with white stripes down the sleeves. Moreover, she also opted for leather trousers that played up her legs.

Hilton carried a handbag splashed with the logo of the hotel business that made her family famous worldwide.

The singer’s latest outing comes a day after the TV personality addressed rumours that she has gone under the knife.

Speaking with Zach Sang on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, Hilton revealed that she has never had any Botox, injectables, or surgery.

“I feel really proud that I'm all natural,” said Hilton.

The Simple Life alum further shared that she has “stayed out of the sun” and “never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”