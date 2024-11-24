Miley Cyrus spills beans on her journey from 'Walmart to Dolce'

Miley Cyrus has charted an extraordinary course from her early days in mainstream retail to becoming a global fashion icon.

In a video for Spotify’s Billionaire's Club series, the 31-year-old Flowers singer recounted her rise in the fashion world, describing her evolution as going “from Walmart to Dolce.”

The clip, shared on Instagram on November 22, takes fans back to 2009 when Cyrus partnered with Walmart to launch a junior’s fashion line aimed at promoting her music career.

In regards to this, she said, “Party in the U.S.A. was on an album that was designed around a collection that I had created for Walmart”, while reflecting on the collaboration with Max Azria for BCBGMAXAZRIA to create rock-and-roll-inspired pieces priced under $20.

Despite its initial success, the Walmart partnership ended abruptly in 2010 following the emergence of a leaked video of the then-17-year-old smoking a bong.

A decade later, Cyrus addressed the fallout on Twitter by stating, “I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.”

Fast forward to today, Cyrus has become a fixture in the luxury fashion industry as she is now the face of brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Tiffany & Co, as per US Weekly.

On red carpets, she often dons rare archival pieces of legendary designers, including Alexander McQueen, Gianna Versace, and Tom Ford-era Gucci.

According to the publication, her standout moment at the 2024 Grammys, where she accepted Record of the Year while wearing a mix of Bob Mackie and Gucci, showcased her bold fashion sensibility.

Furthermore, while reflecting on her journey, Cyrus remarked, “It really shows the evolution of my career.”