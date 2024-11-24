MrBeast breaks silence on major controversies: 'I could go to jail'

MrBeast just spoke up over his controversies after a pro-longed silence!

After months of being tight-lipped over multiple controversies one of the most popular YouTubers on the platform has now addressed all the issues in a two-hour long interview with the American social media personality, Oompaville.

Even though the now-controversial celebrity appeared calm and lively like his usual online demeanor, MrBeast and Oompaville, both swore on the Bible before proceeding.

“This means its legit,” Oompaville claimed to which the Feastables owner agreed.

“I was not expecting that,” Jimmy said with a laugh to which the interviewer added, “This is legal now.”

“It is, I could go to jail,” MrBeast joked.

As the interviewer asked why MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, in his videos, had remained “so silent” after a “bunch of other stuff” landed him in hot waters, shortly after the Ava Tyson controversy.

“What was your reason for being so silent, immediately?” he asked to which MrBeast responded, “It’s a great question to kick it off on.”

Discussing the timeline, he mentioned, “The Ava stuff came out and I put out that tweet, we hired investigators to go look into it.”

MrBeast continued, “Part of that investigation was that I not talk about drama or really do anything online because of my influences, or witness or any people they might interview or ex-employees.”

“It’s a little unfortunate because I told them, ‘Okay, I’ll wait till the investigation is over,’” he told Oompaville.

“Just in transparency, I’ve never done one of these big investigation before,” MrBeast admitted.

Addressing every controversy against him, MrBeast’s interview with Oompaville might clarify a lot of questions in the minds of his fans.