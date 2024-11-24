 
Diddy's mansion buyers drop another bombshell on rapper

Sean “Diddy” Combs put his Los Angeles mansion up for sale asking price up to $60 million

November 24, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is willing to sell his Los Angeles mansion, faced another hurdle.

As reported by TMZ, the music mogul put the mansion up for sale with an asking price of $62 million.

However, Bo Belmont, the owner of Belwood Investments, told the publication that he was very critical about the 55-year-old rapper’s mansion.

The owner of Belwood Investments “believes it's completely overpriced”.

The owner offered $30 million for the mansion instead of $62 million. According to Bo, the home was a little underwhelming.

“When I went inside, it really wasn't reaching that $60 million expectation that buyers want,” he stated.

In fact, Bo insisted that his offer will go down, not up, if the initial $30 million bid isn't accepted.

According to him, it would go down to $27.5 million.

The Bad Boy Records founder is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs' trial for major federal charges is set for May 5 of 2025, but until then, there's a lot that's yet to happen.

