Travis Kelce's dad shares sweet moment with fans at Taylor's Swift's concert

Ed Kelce, the father of NFL star and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, shared a heartfelt moment with the Love Story hitmaker’s devoted fans during her Eras Tour stop at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, November 23.

In a TikTok video, Ed was seen enthusiastically swapping friendship bracelets with a group of “Swifties,” a tradition that has become a hallmark of Swift’s concerts.

With one arm already stacked with colorful bracelets, he continued trading accessories with fans before the show began.

Moreover, the clip was captioned as, “Drowning in bracelets and the show hasn’t even started.”

According to People, Ed was later spotted alongside Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, in the VIP section of the arena as the two enjoyed the concert together, with Ed mouthing along to Taylor’s hit song Cruel Summer and Andrea dancing.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor has been dating Travis Kelce for over a year and Travis was absent from the concert due to his Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

However, Ed’s presence highlighted the growing connection between the Kelce and Swift families.

Furthermore, Ed’s appearance at the show follows his earlier praise of Taylor in October 2023, describing her as “very genuine” and recounting her thoughtful gesture tidying up during their first meeting in a stadium suite.