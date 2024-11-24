 
John Travolta celebrates youngest child Benjamin's 14th birthday

John Travolta pays sweet birthday tribute to his son Benjamin on his 14th birthday years after the passing of Kelly Preston

November 24, 2024

John Travolta marked a special milestone on Saturday, November 23, as his son Benjamin turned 14.

The 70-year-old actor, known for his iconic roles in Grease and Pulp Fiction, celebrated his youngest child, whom he shared with his late wife, actress Kelly Preston.

While taking to Instagram, Travolta shared a heartwarming photo of Benjamin cuddling with their dog, Peanut, a pup Travolta adopted after Jamie Lee Curtis introduced her during the 2022 Oscars.

In regards to this, Travolta captioned the post as, “Happy birthday, my Ben. Your dad loves you! And so does Peanut!”

Moreover, Benjamin's sister, Ella Bleu Travolta also honored her brother on social media by saying, “Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!!!! I love you” while she added a heart emoji and a photo of Benjamin posing aboard a boat against a stunning sunset.

According to People, the celebration came years after the family’s loss of Kelly Preston, who was a mother to Benjamin and passed away in 2020, following a private battle with breast cancer.

Additionally, Travolta has previously opened up about his candid conversations with Benjamin regarding grief and loss, sharing that reassured his son during a tough time. 

