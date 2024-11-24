King Charles gets hopeful update as Harry, Meghan take major decision

King Charles has received a hopeful update about possible reunion with his “darling boy” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be travelling to UK for “special occasions,” new report has revealed.



According to Closer Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hesitant to return to the UK until their security issues are resolved.

However, they have decided to travel to Harry’s home country for “special occasions or pre-planned visits,” a Royal insider has revealed.

While Meghan is also not as interested as Harry in spending time in the UK, the Duke is said to be “extremely keen” to return to his family.

“Both Harry and Meghan agree that they shouldn’t return to the UK until the security arrangements are resolved,” the insider told the publication.

“Until then, they will only travel to the UK for special occasions or pre-planned visits. However, once security issues have been finalised, it could cause issues between them,” they added.

“Harry is extremely keen to return more often, but Meghan doesn’t share the same affection for the UK as her husband.”