Prince Harry refusing to allow distractions while separated from Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry is fighting the very idea of distractions to ‘make the most’ of his professional separation from Meghan Markle.

PR expert and founder of No Strings Public Relations, Riley Gardiner made these claims.

He shared his observations while interviewing with the Daily Express.

In that chat he started by lauding this professional separation from Meghan and said, “It’s a smart move for Prince Harry to promote the Invictus Games on his own this year.”

“It means the spotlight can stay on the games and away from every little thing Meghan does,” and at the same time “he’s showing respect for the athletes and the cause without any distractions.”

Mr Gardiner also added at a later point in his conversation that, “With the launch of the school programme, Harry is helping teach kids about heroism and resilience.”

“He’s fostering empathy and understanding from a young age like the charitable work his mum championed,” with this.

“Every move is clearly highly coordinated, but his surprise Grey Cup visit makes him look spontaneous and passionate.”

Mr Gardiner also added, “I think his confidence comes across as real, which is key to winning back trust and restoring his image after some tough moments.”

“It feels like a well-thought-out brand launch mixing meaningful engagements with unexpected public appearances,” he also added before signing off.