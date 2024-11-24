Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas plans revealed after Royal family snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas together at their Montecito home after getting snubbed by the Royal family yet again.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not received any invitation from the Royal family for their annual get together at Sandringham.

Now, the couple would mark the occasion at home with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, joined by Meghan's mother Doria, as reported by Closer Magazine.

The report also revealed that Harry and Meghan turned down an offer to spend the festive season with Princess Diana’s family, the Spencers, at Althorp.

“This could be their last Christmas at home,” the source told the publication, “so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special.”

“Meghan’s mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family,” the insider added.

They continued: “There hasn’t been an invitation extended to join the royal family at Sandringham this year. It’s not surprising as they didn’t expect an invite, and even if one had been offered, they would likely decline.”

“They were also invited to spend Christmas with the Spencers at Althorp, but had to turn it down.”