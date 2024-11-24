Prince Andrew refusal to vacate Royal lodge embarrasses Royal family

A Royal expert has criticized Prince Andrew for refusing to leave Royal Lodge despite King Charles cutting off his financial assistance.



Calling the situation "humiliating," royal expert Jennie Bond said that King Charles has offered a good alternative to the “disgraced” Duke of York, the Frogmore Cottage, but he refuses to move.

She went on to reveal that only just Charles, but their mother, late Queen Elizabeth II, also wanted Andrew to vacate the 30-room estate.

Bond told OK! Magazine that the late Queen was concerned about the public image of Andrew living in a large mansion for very little rent.

"I wonder why he is allowing himself to be so humiliated?" Bond asked, adding, "Charles has given him plenty of time and a very generous option to move into Frogmore Cottage which is within the security cordon and has recently had an expensive makeover."

"I think the late Queen probably realized that it didn't look good to have a disgraced prince living in a mansion for a peppercorn rent," Bond further shared.

"This is not just money, it is how it looks: an idle and disgraced duke swanning around on his horse, watching aircraft taking off or landing on a big screen and driving his Range Rover about his sizeable estate with no visible means of income except what his mother, and now his big brother, choose to give him."