Adele bids farewell to Vegas residency with heartfelt words

Adele shares heartfelt words for son and Rich Paul as she wraps two-year residency

Adele has finally concluded her two-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

On Saturday, Adele paid tribute to her loved ones as she bid farewell after concluding her show.

In the videos shared by fans on social media, the Someone Like You songstress shared, “to my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f------ hate touring.”

“But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that. But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits.... Thank you for being patient with me,” she added.

The songstress also talked about Paul, whom she recently referred to as husband, saying, “Thank you for always bugging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do.”

“There's been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained ... so I appreciate that,” Adele added.