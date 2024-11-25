 
Jay Leno shares update after shocking 60-foot fall

The actor suffered injuries including a broken wrist and a black eye

November 25, 2024

Jay Leno shares a recent update on his health after surviving a 60-foot fall in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

The former host of The Tonight Show revealed during his red-carpet appearance at the AMFAR gala in Las Vegas that he is recovering and doing well.

"I'm feeling good," Leno said as per DailyMail.

The host and comedian further noted, "I've got a broken wrist, but I'm all right."

For the event which was held at the Wynn Resort and Casino, Leno covered his bruises with makeup and also paid tribute to Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin.

The 74-year-old host's shocking fall occurred when tried to take a short path to a restaurant to have some chicken parmesan.

"To get to [the restaurant], I didn't have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. It's about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,' I fell down," Leno told Inside Edition.

"Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye," he added.

