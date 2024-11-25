Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet in sweet move

Meghan Markle paid a sweet tribute to her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during her appearance at the launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness in Venice, California.



The Duchess of Sussex made a stylish, donning a gorgeous £1,730 gold necklace engraved with the names of her children, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

"Wear this pendant as a reminder that you are protected by the Divine,” the description of the necklace on the website reads, as per GB News.

It adds, “Your angels are always with you, call on them when you need protection."

According to James Harris, a jewelry expert, Meghan’s stunning necklace “symbolizes” the unity and love within the Sussex family.

"The necklace could serve as a comforting reminder of her children, especially when she is in the public eye or attending events,” he told the publication.

Harris continued: "It's common for parents, particularly those in high-pressure roles, to wear sentimental pieces of jewellery that help them feel connected to their loved ones.

"The necklace may symbolise the unity and love within her family, allowing her to publicly celebrate her children and acknowledge the central role they play in her life."