 
Geo News

Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet in sweet move

Meghan Markle honours her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

November 25, 2024

Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet in sweet move
Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet in sweet move

Meghan Markle paid a sweet tribute to her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during her appearance at the launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness in Venice, California.

The Duchess of Sussex made a stylish, donning a gorgeous £1,730 gold necklace engraved with the names of her children, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

"Wear this pendant as a reminder that you are protected by the Divine,” the description of the necklace on the website reads, as per GB News.

It adds, “Your angels are always with you, call on them when you need protection."

According to James Harris, a jewelry expert, Meghan’s stunning necklace “symbolizes” the unity and love within the Sussex family.

"The necklace could serve as a comforting reminder of her children, especially when she is in the public eye or attending events,” he told the publication.

Harris continued: "It's common for parents, particularly those in high-pressure roles, to wear sentimental pieces of jewellery that help them feel connected to their loved ones.

"The necklace may symbolise the unity and love within her family, allowing her to publicly celebrate her children and acknowledge the central role they play in her life."

Jason Momoa shares Christmas plans with Barbra Streisand music
Jason Momoa shares Christmas plans with Barbra Streisand music
'Wicked' star Marissa Bode recalls scary moment during dance with Ethan Slater
'Wicked' star Marissa Bode recalls scary moment during dance with Ethan Slater
Prince Andrew refusal to vacate Royal lodge embarrasses Royal family video
Prince Andrew refusal to vacate Royal lodge embarrasses Royal family
Josh Brolin reveals James Cameron's reaction when he turned down 'Avatar' role
Josh Brolin reveals James Cameron's reaction when he turned down 'Avatar' role
Mandy Moore struggles with toddlers' 4:30 AM wake-ups
Mandy Moore struggles with toddlers' 4:30 AM wake-ups
Cher recounts lowest moment in Sonny Bono marriage
Cher recounts lowest moment in Sonny Bono marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas plans revealed after Royal family snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas plans revealed after Royal family snub
Prince Harry refusing to allow distractions while separated from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry refusing to allow distractions while separated from Meghan Markle