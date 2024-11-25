Adele says Taylor Swift 'needs some rest' after record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Adele talked about Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour during her Las Vegas Residency.

Speaking with her crowd at the final show of her two-year residency, Adele shared a heartfelt nod to Swift, who is also set to wrap her Eras Tour which began last year.

She said, “Isn’t she finishing up soon? That’s been a long f****** tour.”

“Girl needs some rest! She deserves her rest,” Adele sweetly added.

Additionally, the singer talked about wrapping up her residency, saying, “I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad That it happened I really really am.”

With tears in her eyes, Adele added, “It got off to such a f****** rocky rocky way, it was one of the worst year’s of my life. I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for [cancelling] so last minute.”

“But we were talking as a team team earlier, That’s when I first started crying, had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn’t be standing her tonight doing my 100 show here,” she said.