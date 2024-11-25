Nina Dobrev, Shaun White turn heads at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have spent some quality time at Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Vampire Diaries actress and the Olympic legend were spotted on Saturday at the hip during the celeb-packed F1 races in Las Vegas.

Dobrev wore an all-black ensemble at the racing event. She dressed down a strapless, black leather jumpsuit and completed her look by carrying the same color leather coat.

Meanwhile the former professional snowboarder donned a white t-shirt and black pants as well as a rust-colored jacket.

Recently, White took to his official Instagram account on October 30, to reveal that he and Dobrev got engaged.

He shared a sweet video of him popping the question to his longtime love under a white floral arch surrounded by candles.

"Still floating after this night! I’m beside myself to be with this amazing woman and to be joining her beautiful family!! Our quarantine romance turned into this beautiful relationship and now a forever love," he wrote in the caption