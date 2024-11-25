Olivia Munn gushes about journey as boy's mama as son turns 3

Olivia Munn is in awe of her three-year-old son Malcolm on his birthday.

The actress, 44, took to Instagram with a mirror selfie of the mother-daughter duo on Sunday, marking his birthday with a sweet tribute in the caption.

"Magic Malc turns 3 today," Munn's post read, which also revealed that the photo was captured during a sensitive moment in her life.

"This photo was taken last year just around the time I found out I had breast cancer," the X-Men star continued. "I remember this time fondly all because of this little boy."

The mother of two—who shares both her kids, including newborn daughter Méi June Mulaney with husband John Mulaney, 42—went on about how Malcolm's birth made her "stronger."

"He’s made me stronger and softer in ways I never knew I could be. Happiest Birthday my sweet boy. You cracked my heart wide open."

Munn and Mulaney exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held in July 2024, just two months before welcoming Mei in September.

Malcolm made his Instagram debut in December 2021 when the proud parents each shared sleepy snaps of him on Christmas Eve.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," Mulaney wrote at the time. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."