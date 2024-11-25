Tom Holland shares candid snaps from casual date with girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland is making every moment count with his girlfriend Zendaya.

The Spiderman star, 28, was recently out to sample his non-alcoholic beer from his brand Bero on Sunday when he took a moment to click and post a few snaps with his lady love.

The first was a video of Holland telling his Instagram followers that he was "heading out to a bar to go and have my first Bero in the wild," before sharing a photo of Foxhole's logo.

Next up was a clip of Holland sipping on his drink and calling out, "First one in the wild, baby!" as Zendaya, presumably from behind the camera, let out an "Ooh!" before panning over to show the can of Bero.

In another post from their Boston outing, the Uncharted actor snapped a photo of the Challengers actress, also 28, sitting at a table with a Bero in front of her with a string of hearty-eyed emojis in the caption.

For their casual date, Zendaya was dressed in a red top and a gold necklace, completing her look with light makeup and hair styled into a bun.

Holland launched Bero in October, following his public decision to stop drinking in January 2022.

“When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realized there was space for me to fit in,” Holland told Forbes of developing the brand. “My first year sober was really difficult, and had I had Bero, I think it would have been easier.”

The couple have been dating for several years, with their first public sighting as a couple taking place in 2021. Since then, they have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but occasionally open up about their love for each other.