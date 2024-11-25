Sean ‘Diddy' Combs serves Shyne Barrow with cease-and-desist letter

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly served Shyne Barrow with a cease-and-desist letter after he made allegations against the rapper in his new documentary titled as The Honorable Shyne.

As reported by Page Six, the music mogul’s action comes after Shyne, whose real name is Moses Michael Levi Barrow, claimed that he was made the “fall guy” for Diddy over the nightclub incident, 25 years ago.

The 55-year-old rapper’s representatives hit back at Shyne’s claims with a letter which states that Diddy “categorically denies” the former rapper's allegations.

The claims include any suggestion that Diddy orchestrated Shyne to “take the fall” or "sacrificed" him by directing witnesses to testify against him.

“These claims are unequivocally false. Mr Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the (1999 incident) and has consistently maintained his innocence,” the representatives said, adding, “It is unfortunate that Mr Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations.”

For the unversed, Shyne was accompanied by Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at a Manhattan nightclub in 1999 when an altercation erupted between the 55-year-old rapper and another man, leading to guns being drawn, shots fired, and three bystanders being injured.

Diddy, who has been imprisoned in a detention centre since September 2024, is awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

The Harlem-born rapper, however, has denied all the allegations, both those laid out in lawsuits and in his federal indictment.