King Charles, Camilla's ‘love child' breaks silence on his birth

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s reported love child has finally shed some light into why his birth ended up sparking a major ‘cover up’ that led to him having a changed eye color.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the alleged love-child made his revelation via a Facebook post that reads, “My adopted mother Karen told me herself in 1998 that my eyes ‘changed’ from Blue to Brown when I was eight years old and when I asked her to confirm the year, she stated in 1974. She also told my wife, Dr. Elvianna, on several occasions my eyes were blue, and the first time was following the birth of our first son Simon Jr. in 1994.”

“Recently I came across a video that explains what happened when Princess Anne was involved in an attempted kidnapping incident in 1974. I turned 8 years old in April 1974 and this attempted kidnapping incident occurred in May the same year.”

Source: Facebook

“The tampering with the color of my eyes occurred during the school holidays which began in July 1974. I wonder now, how much this event influenced their decision to act.”

He also added, “I know it happened - It's not something you forget, the pain, the irritation, my eyes were so red and swollen for 6 months.”'

Source: Facebook

The alleged love-child also admitted, “I have been busy for the past few weeks working on a case against the Queensland Police Service for their continued breach of duty, which was filed in the Queensland Supreme Court on Monday. As a family, not only have we had to deal with the public awareness of my adoption issue, but we have also had to deal with the abuse, harassment, threats, and menacing of certain sections of society.”

Before signing off though he even went as far as to say, “For nearly four years now, we’ve been forced to endure this treatment, and it's long overdue that it is legally addressed”