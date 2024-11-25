King Charles defies health challenges to maintain Royal commitments

King Charles is “very keen” to make up for the lost time amid his battle with cancer as the monarch wants to resume his full schedule of Royal duties.



According to Royal expert and commentator Ingrid Seward, the monarch is determined to maintain his busy schedule and has been attending various events.

Praising Charles' energy and resilience, the expert noted that the King "doesn't stop" even though he has cancer, while Camilla “has a chest infection and she's laid absolutely flat.”

"King Charles is very keen to make up for lost time,” Seward told GB News. "He's done very little travelling this year because of his cancer scare but they're very strong.”

She added, "These Windsor men, they absolutely can outrun anyone and people that come into the family, for example Camilla finds it hard to keep.”

"There's Charles, who's got cancer, and he's been doing all kinds of events. He went to Gladiators,” the expert continued.

"He's now, as we speak, at the Royal Variety Performance as well as doing all his kingly duties and giving a diplomatic reception. I mean, he doesn't stop.

"He's 76 and he's got cancer. We don't quite know what sort of cancer, but he is doing all these things and Camilla has a chest infection and she's laid absolutely flat.

“So it just gives you an idea of the energy of the Windsors."