Netflix ‘Squid Game' biggest leak in all of history: Check it out

Netflix ‘Squid Game’ has suffered a monumental leak ahead of season 2 and the streaming giant has promised to get to the bottom of it.

Netflix Squid Game Leak Update:

It has all started with a subpoena that is being sent to Discord and it demands the identity of the social media user who leaked the footage of the second season on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the streaming giant, “Netflix is looking toward Discord for help in figuring out who, exactly, is leaking unreleased footage from some of its popular shows.”

For those unversed, the person who took responsibly for the leak goes by the handle, @jacejohns4n, but their account has since been suspended.

According to Games Radar, the subpoena to the server hosting platform demands “information sufficient to identify the individual user(s) of the account @jacejohns4n, responsible for the unauthorized posting of a copyright-protected image on or around November 12, 2024, including the individuals' names, physical addresses, IP addresses, telephone numbers, and e-mail addresses.”

It is pertinent to mention that similar anime leaks form 20223 are also being hypothesized as having connections with this same user.

The 'Squid Game' Leak:

In regards to what the whole leak actually is, back in August a security breach occurred at Lyuno, a post-production house that Netflix often works alongside.

It revealed images and full episodes from the upcoming season is show like Arcane, Ranma ½, Terminator Zero, apart from Squid Game.

Netflix’s Reaction to 'Squid Game' Leak:

According to Netflix, “One of our post production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”

The post production house also released a statement of their own soon thereafter and it reads, “Iyuno is aware of a recent security issue, involving unauthorized access to confidential content.”

“Protecting our clients’ confidentiality and ensuring the security of their content is our highest priority. We are actively investigating this security breach to mitigate any potential risks and identify the responsible parties.”

Iyuno is well known for partnering with major studios like Dreamworks, HBO, Amazon Studios and even Disney, among others like the BBC.