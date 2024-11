Cher reflects on losing virginity after feeling 'dismissed'

Cher has reflected on losing her virginity at 14.

In her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the legendary songstress revealed that she had a crush on a neighbouring boy at 14 when they started dating.

Despite sharing kisses in her bedroom, Cher added that she noticed the boy’s behaviour changed when his friends were around.

Cher writes in the memoir, “[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid,” as quoted by PEOPLE magazine.

The songstress went on to say, “I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked.”

She recalled being “so angry at being dismissed” that she decided “if not lose, loan out my virginity to him.”

“When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel..,” Cher added further.