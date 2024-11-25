Drake teases Australian fans with exciting news

Drake has announced an exciting news for his fans in Australia as the singer confirmed his tour in the country.

As reported by MailOnline, the 38-year-old rapper announced the news during an Instagram live-stream with Canadian streamer XQC this week.

Drake was quoted as saying that he will be coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years.

"Coming back to Australia on tour," the US rapper said, adding, "February 9th for anybody that's watching from Australia."

The Rich Baby Daddy rapper, during the live stream, also revealed that Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast were the only stops currently planned for his tour, which will begin next year from February 9 through to March.

The tour announcement comes weeks after Drake dropped a massive hint that he would be announcing a Down Under tour soon.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker took to Instagram with a picture of himself posing in front of the Sydney Opera House when he last toured the country in 2017.

He captioned the image with, “It's been like 7 years,” which he posted alongside several eye emojis, teasing a potential upcoming music tour.