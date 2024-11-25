Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'special' Christmas plans revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans for Christmas have finally been revealed.

Speaking with OK! BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that the upcoming holiday season will “take on a special significance” for the royal family following Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery.

“They have come through what William has described as ‘the hardest year of my life’ – and it has undoubtedly been an even more brutal year for his father and his wife,” Jennie stated.

Meanwhile for Kate and William’s children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, Jennie added, “it might be their way of saying thank you for bearing up so well during a tough time.”

“Just like so many families with young children, the excitement about Christmas starts early. I’ve no doubt they will have their heads full of thoughts about Father Christmas loading all sorts of gifts onto his sleigh,” Cher says.

Jennie added, “Although the Royal Family is not renowned for exchanging extravagant presents, this year surely will be one when they all want to treat one another after so many very difficult months.”

Additionally, Jennie shared possible presents for George, Charlotte and Louis, saying, “I’d imagine there will be some more flying lessons on the cards for George, maybe something to do with Taylor Swift for Charlotte and anything adventurous for little Louis – he’s probably at an age when he will be wanting things like a skateboard.”

After celebrating Christmas amid King Charles' and Kate's cancer last year, Jennie says this year "there’ll be a feeling of real relief" for royal family.