 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'special' Christmas plans revealed

Prince and Princess of Wales' Christmas will be 'special' after Kate Middleton's cancer recovery

By
Web Desk
|

November 25, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middletons special Christmas plans revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'special' Christmas plans revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans for Christmas have finally been revealed.

Speaking with OK! BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that the upcoming holiday season will “take on a special significance” for the royal family following Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery.

“They have come through what William has described as ‘the hardest year of my life’ – and it has undoubtedly been an even more brutal year for his father and his wife,” Jennie stated.

Meanwhile for Kate and William’s children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, Jennie added, “it might be their way of saying thank you for bearing up so well during a tough time.”

“Just like so many families with young children, the excitement about Christmas starts early. I’ve no doubt they will have their heads full of thoughts about Father Christmas loading all sorts of gifts onto his sleigh,” Cher says.

Jennie added, “Although the Royal Family is not renowned for exchanging extravagant presents, this year surely will be one when they all want to treat one another after so many very difficult months.”

Additionally, Jennie shared possible presents for George, Charlotte and Louis, saying, “I’d imagine there will be some more flying lessons on the cards for George, maybe something to do with Taylor Swift for Charlotte and anything adventurous for little Louis – he’s probably at an age when he will be wanting things like a skateboard.”

After celebrating Christmas amid King Charles' and Kate's cancer last year, Jennie says this year "there’ll be a feeling of real relief" for royal family.

Teddi Mellencamp gives herself 'permission to grow' after Edwin Arroyave split
Teddi Mellencamp gives herself 'permission to grow' after Edwin Arroyave split
Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour show in Toronto ends in tears and applause
Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour show in Toronto ends in tears and applause
Queen Mary follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle with major announcement
Queen Mary follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle with major announcement
Drake teases Australian fans with exciting news
Drake teases Australian fans with exciting news
King Charles putting his life at risk with a grave danger
King Charles putting his life at risk with a grave danger
Cher reflects on losing virginity after feeling 'dismissed'
Cher reflects on losing virginity after feeling 'dismissed'
Netflix ‘Squid Game' biggest leak in all of history: Check it out
Netflix ‘Squid Game' biggest leak in all of history: Check it out
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs serves Shyne Barrow with cease-and-desist letter
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs serves Shyne Barrow with cease-and-desist letter