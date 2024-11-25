Teddi Mellencamp gives herself 'permission to grow' after Edwin Arroyave split

Teddi Mellencamp finally broke her silence on her affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schroeder.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that she is giving herself "permission to grow and thrive” after her "devastating" split from husband Edwin Arroyave.

The 43-year-old TV personality confessed that she “cried and mourned” after her affair with Simon was revealed.

“The only person who can change your life is you. We have 2 options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness,” Teddi wrote over a clip of herself working out.

“I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologised for things I have done wrong. Now, I have given myself permission to grow and thrive,” she continued.

Teddi also explained why she decided to stay silent amid speculation about the demise of her marriage with Edwin.

“I have decided to not pander to the media and tell my side because in the big scheme of things [clickbait] means nothing and of course 3 sides to every story,” said the reality star.

“How I can stand up and show up for the people that do does [mean something]. This is called being an adult. This is what saying it with my full chest means,” she added.