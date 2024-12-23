Actor Umer Aalam romantically proposes on flight

Umer Aalam (right) and his fiance gesturing for a photograph. — Instagram@umeraalamofficial

Pakistani actor and model Umer Aalam surprised his fans after a video of him romantically proposing to his partner on a flight surfaced on social media.

The Raqs-e-Bismil actor can be seen going to the flight attendant’s announcement area and sharing his feelings for his partner in front of all the people present on the flight.

He highlighted the sheer importance of love in sweet words by saying: “Love is a search for that person without whom one can not spend their life.”

Aalam then approached his lover with a ring and kneeled down in front of her before asking, “Will you marry me”, to which her partner replied: “Yes”.

He also presented a beautiful bouquet of flowers to his partner and they both seemed happy together afterwards.

“It's official guys.. ALHAMDULILLAH she said yes.. this is how it went — have a look,” Aalam captioned the video making an official announcement of his engagement.

Moreover, the actor donned a basic outfit featuring a plain white shirt, black pants and a jacket. On the other hand, his partner also went for a chic yet classy look. She wore an all black outfit as she remained the star of the flight.

Many showbiz stars congratulated Aalam after he uploaded the proposal video. Some of the prominent actors included Kinza Hashmi, Adnan Siddiqui and Minal Khan.



