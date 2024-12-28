'Birthday suit': Actor Mahira Khan aces saree look

Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan, known for her style, humanitarian work and acting skills, swooned her fans as she posted pictures wearing a saree.

The "Humsafar" actor, who recently turned 40 this month, has time and again proven she can ace any saree look.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor could be seen wearing a silvery-beige coloured saree embellished with sequins. "Birthday suit - always a sari," she wrote on the photo-and-video sharing app.

Mahira draped the saree with a sequined sleeveless blouse and paired the outfit with silver bangles in both hands and minimal earrings.

The actor kept her hair straight and left them open and wore simple silver strapped heals.

The mom-of-one, who tied the knot last year, recently spoke about bodily health, mental health, nutrition and living with purpose in a podcast where she also spoke about her age.

Speaking about physical health after a person crosses 30, Mahira revealed that she will be turning 40 this year in December.

"Of course [our bodies] slow down [after 30]. I am going to turn 40 so its a big, big birthday for me. I remember being 30, I also remember being 21," she said.

"I remember all these moments in my life and now I think I wish I had looked after myself starting from my 30s [...] Because you're getting surer of yourself. For people like us, that's when we are figuring things out," said the Sadqay Tumhare actor.

Mahira said that a person should look after themselves "the sooner the better".