Paul McCartney reveals danger of AI exploiting artists

Paul McCartney, an English musician, sat down for an interview with the BBC where he opened up about the dangers of a new proposed copyright law allowing artists to be exploited.

The law will allow AI developers to make use of content made by artists and creators online unless they specifically make it known that they do not want it to happen.

“You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off,” he began.

The singer continued, “The truth is, the money’s going somewhere. Somebody’s getting paid, so why shouldn’t it be the guy who sat down and wrote Yesterday?”

McCartney stressed the government’s responsibility, adding, “We are the people, you’re the Government. You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job.”

After the proposal was criticized for being unfeasible, a government spokesperson claimed, “Our aim is to deliver legal certainty through a copyright regime that provides creators with real control, transparency, and helps them license their content.”

They concluded, “We are keen to hear the views of the music industry on these proposals, and no move will be made until we are absolutely confident that we are delivering clarity, control and transparency for artists and the sector, alongside appropriate access to data for AI innovators.”