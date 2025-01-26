 
Geo News

Paul McCartney reveals danger of AI exploiting artists

Paul McCartney stressed the government’s responsibility to protect artists

By
Web Desk
|

January 26, 2025

Paul McCartney reveals danger of AI exploiting artists
Paul McCartney reveals danger of AI exploiting artists

Paul McCartney, an English musician, sat down for an interview with the BBC where he opened up about the dangers of a new proposed copyright law allowing artists to be exploited.

The law will allow AI developers to make use of content made by artists and creators online unless they specifically make it known that they do not want it to happen.

“You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it. And anyone who wants can just rip it off,” he began.

The singer continued, “The truth is, the money’s going somewhere. Somebody’s getting paid, so why shouldn’t it be the guy who sat down and wrote Yesterday?”

McCartney stressed the government’s responsibility, adding, “We are the people, you’re the Government. You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job.”

After the proposal was criticized for being unfeasible, a government spokesperson claimed, “Our aim is to deliver legal certainty through a copyright regime that provides creators with real control, transparency, and helps them license their content.”

They concluded, “We are keen to hear the views of the music industry on these proposals, and no move will be made until we are absolutely confident that we are delivering clarity, control and transparency for artists and the sector, alongside appropriate access to data for AI innovators.”

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?