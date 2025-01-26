 
King Charles gets exciting news about monarchy as Prince William 'seizing' more power

The monarchy has survived for thousands of years and has faced many controversies, executions and abdications

January 26, 2025

King Charles has been advised to take a major step for the future of monarchy amid reports Prince William is 'seizing' more power.

The sweet advice for King Charles regarding the future of the Firm has come from royal expert Charles Rae.

According to the Daily Express, the monarch has been tipped to reduce the number of working royals to minimise the cost taxpayers face to keep the monarchy going.

The royal expert said, “I believe he will try to bring the monarchy up to date, especially in not having so many hangers-on."

Rae further said: "The monarchy will survive. It has survived for thousands of years and has faced many controversies, executions, abdications, affairs, falls and rises in popularity, which will continue.”

"Whatever happens in the future for the monarchy, it will deal with it in the best way it sees fit,” Rae added.

The royal expert's remarks come days after the In Touch Weekly, citing royal insiders, reported Prince William assumes more and more official responsibility that he “has never been more influential” than he is now.

