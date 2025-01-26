Taylor Swift gets trolled over rumours of new album

Taylor Swift, an American popstar, is rumoured to be releasing a re-recording of one of her old albums in Spring.

The redone versions of her older works have been treated as brand new releases by the singer’s team as well as her fans, breaking records and topping charts with each release.

However, it seems her fans are growing tired of the lack of newer music from the singer as one user remarked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Another re-record? At this point, she’s running a vintage shop, not a music career."

Another added, "She’s rumoured to drop one like every single day of the year…. What’s new?”

"Taylor Swift: proving that the best way to move forward is by staying in the past,” joked a third.

Others wondered if the singer is relying on old material due to a lack of inspiration for new music, "Again??? I thought she is a good songwriter? She ran out of lyrics to write that is why she is rerecording again?"

Some guessed at the validity of the rumours, "and does taylor know that she's releasing a new tv this spring? girl we tired of clowning for the last two taylor's version.”

The speculation concerning the release of another album is yet to be confirmed by Taylor Swift's team.