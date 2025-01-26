 
Geo News

Taylor Swift gets trolled over rumours of new album

Taylor Swift's fans seem to be growing tired of the re-recordings of her old albums

By
Web Desk
|

January 26, 2025

Taylor Swift gets trolled over rumours of new album
Taylor Swift gets trolled over rumours of new album

Taylor Swift, an American popstar, is rumoured to be releasing a re-recording of one of her old albums in Spring.

The redone versions of her older works have been treated as brand new releases by the singer’s team as well as her fans, breaking records and topping charts with each release.

However, it seems her fans are growing tired of the lack of newer music from the singer as one user remarked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Another re-record? At this point, she’s running a vintage shop, not a music career."

Taylor Swift gets trolled over rumours of new album

Another added, "She’s rumoured to drop one like every single day of the year…. What’s new?”

"Taylor Swift: proving that the best way to move forward is by staying in the past,” joked a third.

Others wondered if the singer is relying on old material due to a lack of inspiration for new music, "Again??? I thought she is a good songwriter? She ran out of lyrics to write that is why she is rerecording again?"

Some guessed at the validity of the rumours, "and does taylor know that she's releasing a new tv this spring? girl we tired of clowning for the last two taylor's version.”

The speculation concerning the release of another album is yet to be confirmed by Taylor Swift's team.

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?