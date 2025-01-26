Kate Middleton ramping up for Prince Harry's return to the UK

Kate Middleton is reportedly rolling up her sleeves and getting to work, prepping for Prince Harry’s return to the UK.

News of this, as well as Kate’s intentions behind this move have been shared by well placed sources.

These sources shed light on everything during their interview with Closer magazine.

According to the insider, “in her heart of hearts, Kate wants Harry to come back to the UK with them and end the feud with William – and their father King Charles.”

However, much of it is due to Kate and Prince William’s plan to expand their Royal Foundation into the Americas.

In regards to Meghan and the Princess’ plans for that, she is “looking at this as a chance” to find some kind of “common ground” with her sister-in-law in her own home country, face-to-face, the source concluded by saying.