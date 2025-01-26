Meghan Markle creating panic, fear and worry to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly causing a lot of panic to well up inside of Prince Harry, given what her plans are for this year.

An inside source brought light to this revelation while speaking to RadarOnline.

In that conversation the source explained that since, “Meghan is stepping into the new year with a fresh sense of energy.”

“she'll have very little time to spare to make trips over the Atlantic with Harry to help him heal the rift with his family.”

and what makes matters worse is that, “He's really panicking that her show could spell the end of his chances of getting back in the fold.”

While her cooking show, With Love, Meghan “may open up new avenues for her, putting her in the spotlight and increasing interest in a potential tell-all memoir,” there are fears in her own home, by her own husband about what that may mean for him.

Plus, its also pertinent to mention that “it's well known that she's been approached repeatedly for one, with lucrative offers on the table.”

The cherry on top is that “in addition, there's chatter about her possibly launching her own lifestyle magazine,” too.

So “as she approaches 2025, she's determined to make it her most successful year yet, aiming to silence her critics and truly excel.”

Prior to this admission going public, a similar warning was also shared by a separate source, but previously and they said, “As vocal as Harry's been about wanting to reconcile, a lot of people do feel he's still under Meghan's influence and he's been agonizing over the fact her stance could make it difficult for him to truly reach out.”