Prince Harry, Meghan get salt rubbed in their wounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just found themselves getting salt rubbed on their wound, and all this due to the cover story that recently released, calling the Sussexes out on their behaviors.

Everything has been noted in a piece for News.com.au, by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

The conversation arose with Ms Elser noting how badly the Sussexes were publicized in the cover story for Vanity Fair’s February issue.

From calling out unfair treatment of staff, to accusations that they are “local villains” and even talk that Meghan Markle is “reparenting” her husband, Ms Elser feels, “I could go on and on and on here but you get the picture. It’s bad. PR-debacle bad. Hide- under-the-covers bad. How-the-dickens-do-they-do-damage-control bad.”

Not to mention, “Just to really rub salt into the wound you have to remember that for years Vanity Fair has been a fairly staunch Sussex cheerleader.”

Because a piece released in 2017 was more than positive, something the expert calls, “puffier than a featherweight marshmallow.”

But since then, despite being different it was still “pro-Sussex”, yet this one, led Ms Elser to wonder, “All of this and with 11 days of the month left. What next? Will their house be hit by lightning?”

Because “In the meantime, maybe Harry and Meghan can learn something from those Romans and Plantagenets: Defeats come and go but empires take time. Also, Speed 2 is pretty rubbish,” she added before signing off completely.