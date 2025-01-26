Timothee Chalamet attends 'SNL' afterparty sans Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the 2023 'SNL afterparty together

Timothee Chalamet was seen arriving at the Saturday Night Live afterparty without his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie attended the SNL afterparty in 2023 when Timothee hosted the show for the second time.

Chalamet did double duty and became the musical guest as well as the host.

The Dune star appeared for the afterparty wearing a New York Yankees bomber jacket, gray jeans, a scarf, a baseball hat and completed his look with black sneakers.

During his episode of SNL, the actor joked about losing awards to other actors for the past four years.

He also serenaded the audience with Bob Dylan songs after mastering them for the biopic A Complete Unknown. He sang Outlaw Blues, Three Angels and Tomorrow Is a Long Time.

This comes after a source told Life & Style that the reality star has strict rules for the duo relationship.

“Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where he is,” the source said.

“Obviously, that’s not foolproof because he could easily leave his phone at home if he wanted to sneak around but it does give her some peace of mind. Still, she’s living in a state of anxiety most of the time because she’s so worried about losing him,” they added.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first linked in early 2023 when the Khy founder’s car was found outside the Oscar nominee’s house multiple times.