Miley Cyrus takes strong stand on Trace's strain with father Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus has distanced herself from the recent tension between her brother and their father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

A source told PEOPLE that the 32-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress does not want any conflict with her family.

For the unversed, this comes after Miley’s brother, Trace Cyrus, expressed worries about their father, Billy Ray, following his performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The legendary singer and father performed at The Liberty Ball, where he faced technical problems while singing Achy Breaky Heart and Old Town Road.

The insider said, “Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again.”

"She's in a great place now. She's thriving and looking out for herself," the source added.

Moreover, the Flowers crooner has talked openly about her relationship with her father.

In June 2024, she shared what she learnt “the good and the bad things” from Billy Ray during an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Later, in a November 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Heart of Glass hitmaker discussed working with her dad, saying, "I worked with my dad forever."

It is pertinent to mention that Miley Cyrus has currently secured a nomination at the forthcoming 2025 Grammys for her work on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album.