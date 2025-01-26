'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda brings back his iconic role on ‘SNL'

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda recently reprised his iconic role for a surprise Saturday Night Live appearance.

During the January 25th episode of SNL, the actor made a shocking appearance in his Alexander Hamilton role for the “Founding Fathers” sketch.

Donning the costume of the character, Miranda said, “I say our lives matter not if we lose them in the cause of liberty. What matters is the nation we build.”

He then began to rap, “Cause in America, all men are created equal / America, not England, we doing the sequel / And we will have leaders, but know one thing, in America, we will never have a king.”

However, Miranda was then joined by Austin Johnson, who played Donald Trump. Johnson’s Trump made a hilarious speech which caused the actor to break his character.

“Oh, look at Lin. Look how bad he wants to do a rap. He even wrote a whole rap and he doesn’t get to do it. Oh, the audience would have eaten that right up,” Johnson said, making Miranda smile while he was supposed to stay frozen on the spot.

“He’s in sniffing distance of an EGOT, and he’s got to stand there until I’m done,” he said, adding, “Linny, Linny, Linny, Linny.”