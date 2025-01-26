 
Eunwoo sends emotional message to late bandmate Moonbin

Moonbin tragically passed away in April 2023 due to suicide

Web Desk
January 26, 2025

Cha Eunwoo, a Korean actor and member of the K-pop group Astro, took to his YouTube channel to send a heartfelt message to his former bandmate, Moonbin.

Moonbin tragically passed away in April 2023 due to suicide and 26 January marked his birthday.

Eunwoo decided to cover the song After A Long Time by Shin Seung Hun for the special occasion, sharing a message to his friend in the description.

“Happy birthday, Binnie. How are you doing? Lately, I miss you even more than usual. There are so many things I want to talk about over a drink with you, but I have no one to lean on now. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to visit you as often as I did last year,” the singer began.

He continued, “The more I think of you, the harder I push myself to keep working, because that’s what you wanted, right? But now, I think it’s starting to get a bit overwhelming. Haha, I don’t know. Am I doing well? Your absence feels especially heavy these days, my friend. I just miss you so much. I love you. Happy Moonbin Day.”

He also took to his Instagram to share a few pictures of the pair together, as well as some along with the other members of Astro.

