Cynthia Erivo channels Princess Tiana with tiara left by Olivia Colman on stage

'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo accepts the Sundance Visionary Award

By
Web Desk
|

January 26, 2025

Cynthia Erivo donned Olivia Colman’s tiara while accepting the Sundance Visionary Award.

At the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala, Olivia introduced the Wicked actress for the honour while wearing a beautiful plastic tiara featuring Princess Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

However, Olivia left the tiara on stage’s podium which Cynthia picked up, saying, “It must be worn. That’s the point of it.” She then carefully placed it on her shaved head.

Moreover, Cynthia then began her acceptance speech where she reflected on the true meaning of being a visionary.

The actress said, "It's something to do with sight or seeing. It isn't the kind of seeing that we are privy to; it's not seeing with one's physical eyes. This is the kind of seeing that's done with the mind's eye. The description said, 'Especially of a person, thinking about or planning the future with imagination and wisdom.'”

“A visionary is someone who can see into the future, and I've never considered myself as such," she added.

Cynthia went on to add that “I put one foot next to the other, and I keep chipping away at the road until I can reach a destination and I'm lucky enough to be somewhere I want to be.”

“I don't really think that makes me a visionary. I think it makes me determined. So where does the visionary fit? I think it comes in the form of belief. Belief that the most audacious feats of creativity in art are possible. Belief that maybe one day, one might get to play the role of a lifetime.”

Concluding her speech, Cynthia Erivo said, “I am deeply honored and proud to accept this award.”

“Not just for myself, but for the ambitious dreamers who see that something lies ahead of us, and though the road might be foggy, we will walk it anyway,” she added.

