Photo: Victoria Beckham planning David's milestone birthday bash: Source

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly planning a romantic getaway.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the former Spice Girl is ready to throw her dear husband a big birthday bash on May 2, 2025 for his 50th birthday.

"Vic is already diving into planning David’s birthday bash—she’s determined to make it just as grand as the one he threw for her.

"She envisions a family getaway, followed by a romantic trip for just the two of them, topped off with a massive celebration with all their friends.

This report comes after the wife David Beckham's wife in a confessional with Harper Bazaar UK, “This is just how we want to live our lives right now,”

“I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street — and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more," she continued.

During the chat, the outlet questioned Victoria whether she keeps track of what's written and said about her.

The legendary fashion designer responded by saying, “I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about. I woke up at 50, and I gave a s*** less.”