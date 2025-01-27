Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's intention behind buying Portuguese home revealed

A royal expert has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions behind buying their luxury holiday home in Portugal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new property, which is near the home of Princess Eugenie, highlights Harry’s close bond with his cousin, the expert suggested.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the Sussexes buying the property may lead to more public appearances of their children, Archie and Lilibet, with Eugenie’s kids.

"Will we see Archie and Lili meet with Eugenie and Jack's children and so on? And how will that work out? We've yet to know," the expert told GB News.

"The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close," he added. "They've seen quite a bit of each other, so there are a lot of question marks there."

The expert continued: "If the Sussexes decide to let us see Archie and Lili, we haven't seen much of them, maybe with Eugenie and Jack and their family and so on, that will make a splash.”

"The Sussexes know what they're doing with that Portugal purchase. We haven't seen anything yet, but we will in time."