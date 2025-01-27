 
Meghan Markle receives major warning as Duchess plans more projects

Meghan Markle recently made her social media comeback with new Instagram account

January 27, 2025

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been advised to maintain an active presence on Instagram, especially after the release of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan’s trailer.

According to PR expert Riley Gardiner, Meghan Markle risks “killing her brand” by avoiding regular posts as silence can lead fans to get bored.

The expert warned the former Suits star that her social media inactivity could also mean a shift in the headlines about her work, which can cause her more damage.

Gardiner recommended the Duchess to post once a week, telling her that she shares authentic yet thoughtful content, such as reflections on motherhood, to keep in the conversation.

"Meghan Markle should absolutely keep her social media presence active in the lead-up to With Love, Meghan. Waiting until March 4 to post would be a mistake,” she told The Express.

"Silence is more of a brand killer than a strategy,” the expert added. "If she stays quiet for too long, people will get bored, and the headlines will shift elsewhere - no one has the patience for that level of mystery anymore."

"Regular posts are a must - something that keeps her in the conversation without going overboard. Once a week seems like the sweet spot,” Gardiner suggested.

"Content-wise, her posts should feel authentic, but not too self-indulgent. A photo of her children’s birthday? Sure.

"But it should carry some weight, not just a ‘happy birthday’ tag. Something about her reflections on motherhood and how she’s shaping their futures."

This comes as Meghan Markle is reported to be thinking of her own lifestyle magazine in 2025.

